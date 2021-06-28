911: Freight train derails in Newberry Township

Brandon Addeo

York Dispatch

Police and firefighters are responding to a freight train derailment in Newberry Township.

A number of train cars derailed late Monday afternoon on the railroad near Stillhouse Road and Valley Road, according to York County 911.

"A Norfolk Southern train had some cars come off the rails," a dispatcher told The York Dispatch. "Units are on scene right now assessing the situation."

There were no injuries reported. A hazmat crew is also responding to the scene.

Stillhouse Road at the railroad crossing will be closed while crews clear the scene.

