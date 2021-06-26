York City Police arrest person on gun charge after foot chase

A person who allegedly was driving recklessly and trying to elude police was arrested following a foot pursuit in York City.

A York City Police patrol officer attempted to stop a Kia SUV that was driving "erratically and passing vehicles illegally" about 8:40 p.m. on June 19, according to a department news release.

The driver left the car and tried to run in the area of Juniper and Union streets but was caught after a brief foot chase, police said.

Officers later found a handgun and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, the release states. The driver faces felony weapons charges.

