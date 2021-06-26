It's going to be tricky crossing Interstate 83 in Shrewsbury Twp. this weekend
Route 851 will be closed at Interstate 83's Exit 4 in Shrewsbury Township beginning Saturday night.
Drivers will be detoured from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday between the on ramps to northbound and southbound I-83, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.
The closure will allow a PennDOT contractor to perform work to open the new, $29.9 million diverging diamond interchange currently under construction, the release says.
The on and off ramps from westbound Route 851 to northbound I-83 and eastbound Route 851 to southbound I-83 will remain open, according the release. Emergency vehicles will be able to pass through the work zone during the closure.
According to the release:
- Motorists who want to travel eastbound on Route 851 from west of the interchange should travel south on I-83 to Maryland Route 439/Exit 36. Then take northbound I-83 to Route 851/Exit 4 and head east.
- Motorists on the west side of the closure wishing to access northbound I-83 should travel north on Susquehanna Trail (Route 3001) to Route 216 and take eastbound Route 216 to the Exit 8 interchange (Glen Rock) to access northbound I-83.
- Motorists who want to travel westbound on Route 851 or access southbound I-83 from east of the interchange should travel north on I-83 to Glen Rock/Exit 8. Then take southbound I-83 to Route 851/Exit 4 and proceed west or continue on southbound I-83.