It's going to be tricky crossing Interstate 83 in Shrewsbury Twp. this weekend

Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Here’s a PennDOT graphic of the diverging diamond interchange (DDI) option for Interstate 83’s Exit 4 in Shrewsbury. The department describes the DDI as “unique from a standard diamond interchange in that the side road traffic (PA 851), crosses over to the left side of the road at a signalized intersection prior to the bridge. This allows direct left turns from the off-ramps to merge and allows for a direct left turn on to the on-ramp. The side road (PA 851) traffic crosses back to the right side of the road at a signal beyond the bridge.”

Route 851 will be closed at Interstate 83's Exit 4 in Shrewsbury Township beginning Saturday night.

Drivers will be detoured from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday between the on ramps to northbound and southbound I-83, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.

The closure will allow a PennDOT contractor to perform work to open the new, $29.9 million diverging diamond interchange currently under construction, the release says.

The on and off ramps from westbound Route 851 to northbound I-83 and eastbound Route 851 to southbound I-83 will remain open, according the release. Emergency vehicles will be able to pass through the work zone during the closure.

According to the release:

  • Motorists who want to travel eastbound on Route 851 from west of the interchange should travel south on I-83 to Maryland Route 439/Exit 36. Then take northbound I-83 to Route 851/Exit 4 and head east.
  • Motorists on the west side of the closure wishing to access northbound I-83 should travel north on Susquehanna Trail (Route 3001) to Route 216 and take eastbound Route 216 to the Exit 8 interchange (Glen Rock) to access northbound I-83.
  • Motorists who want to travel westbound on Route 851 or access southbound I-83 from east of the interchange should travel north on I-83 to Glen Rock/Exit 8. Then take southbound I-83 to Route 851/Exit 4 and proceed west or continue on southbound I-83.