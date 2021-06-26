It's going to be tricky crossing Interstate 83 in Shrewsbury Twp. this weekend

Route 851 will be closed at Interstate 83's Exit 4 in Shrewsbury Township beginning Saturday night.

Drivers will be detoured from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday between the on ramps to northbound and southbound I-83, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.

The closure will allow a PennDOT contractor to perform work to open the new, $29.9 million diverging diamond interchange currently under construction, the release says.

More:Interstate 83: Work on $24M Shrewsbury interchange could begin this spring

More:PennDOT: Contractor could begin final paving on Mount Rose project as soon as next week

More:With no end in sight for Mount Rose project, lawmakers say their hands are tied

More:PennDOT rejects request for eminent domain list on I-83 widening project

The on and off ramps from westbound Route 851 to northbound I-83 and eastbound Route 851 to southbound I-83 will remain open, according the release. Emergency vehicles will be able to pass through the work zone during the closure.

According to the release: