Police nab second suspect in Whispering Wind Bear Spirit's death

Police on Friday arrested the second suspect accused of a botched robbery that ended in the shooting death of 41-year-old Whispering Wind Bear Spirit in May.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force apprehend Nicholas Samuel Strada, 17, in the first block of West Pennsylvania Avenue in Stewartstown, according to a news release.

The York City teen is in custody and is awaiting arraignment, York City Police spokesperson Lt. Dan Lentz said Friday morning.

Strada and his older brother, Ryan Craig Strada, 20, of the 800 block of Cedar Village Avenue in York City, are facing charges of criminal homicide and robbery in the fatal shooting of Whispering Wind Bear Spirit — previously named Jennifer Jean Makos.

Spirit caught up in a confrontation over marijuana was fatally shot once in the torso on May 3 inside a friend's home in the 300 block of Smyser Street, according to police.

Four others are facing charges in connection with the homicide.

