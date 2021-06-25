Elderly York City man died Monday in weekend crash

A 82-year-old York City man died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Adams County.

More:Dirt bike rider killed Thursday in York City crash

Raymond Proctor Sr., of the 800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, died from blunt force trauma one day after the crash, according to a York County Coroner's Office news release. He was pronounced dead at 6:29 p.m. Monday at WellSpan York Hospital.

Proctor was the only person found injured in the crash at 5 Center Square in Abbottstown, Adams County, according to the release.

His death was ruled accidental and there will be no autopsy, according to the release.