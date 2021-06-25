Dirt bike rider killed Thursday in York City crash

A man died Thursday evening after his dirt bike struck a car at an intersection in York City.

The rider wasn't wearing a helmet and died at the scene, according to a York County Coroner's Office new release. He was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m. from multiple blunt force trauma.

The fatal crash happened when the dirt bike tried to pass an SUV at Fulton Street and East Princess Street in York City, according to the release.

The rider was eastbound on Princess Street when he struck the driver's side of the SUV, which caused the bike to slide before coming to a stop in the 200 block of Fulton Street, the release state.

No one else was injured in the crash. The death was ruled accidental and there will be no autopsy, according to the release. The coroner's office will release more information about the rider after more family members have been notified.