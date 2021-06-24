York County man gets 10-years' imprisonment, 3 others plead guilty to drug trafficking

A 26-year-old York County man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for conspiring to distribute at least 40,000 doses of heroin in York City.

Luis Minier, 26, of York County, was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner for conspiring to distribute over a kilogram of heroin and five kilograms of cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Minier was bringing these drugs into York on a weekly basis from September 2017 to December 2017, police said.

Investigators connected a December 2017 fatal overdose case that happened in York City to Minier through his dealers, Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler stated in a news release.

Three other York County codefendants have pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges in connection with the case, according to the release.

Lamar Johnson, 32, pleaded guilty this month and is awaiting sentencing, according to the release, which states Johnson sold the heroin laced with fentanyl that caused the overdose death in York City.

Brandon L. Orr, 27, also pleaded guilty June 2021 and is awaiting sentencing.

Javiel Snellings, 26, was sentenced March 2021 to two years of probation.

Police also seized more than 700 grams of heroin and a kilogram of cocaine during searches in December 2017, according to the release.

Capitol Safe Streets Task Force, which includes representatives of the FBI, the Pennsylvania State Police, the York County Drug Task Force and Springettsbury Township Police, investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael A. Consiglio prosecutethe case.