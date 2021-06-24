Police arrest person with gun who was sleeping in a parked car

Police on Monday arrested a person who was sleeping in a car parked in a parking lot, according to a York City Police news release.

Officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle about 1 a.m. Monday at a parking lot in the 900 block of Vander Avenue, police said.

More:York City Police: One wounded, one dead in Tuesday night shooting

More:York City man killed Sunday was shot in the head

"(T)hey encountered a suspect passed out behind the wheel of the car," the release says. "Officers observed, in plain view on the passenger seat, a black handgun with an extended magazine."

The known suspect was arrested on DUI and weapons charges and police confiscated the 9 mm handgun, according to the release.