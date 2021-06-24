Hazmat situation in Carroll Twp., driver taken to hospital

A stretch of Campground Road in Carroll Township is shut down after a truck carrying oil crashed and rolled over Thursday morning, according to officials.

Campground Road between Old Mill Road and York Road (Route 74) is closed until further notice, York County Hazmat Team said in a Facebook news release.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries, the release says. The truck struck a pole and tree before 10 a.m., according to officials.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.