Fawn Grove fire department receives lifesaving device

Grain bin entrapments can occur very quickly and are a serious threat to farmers. Fawn Grove's Citizens Volunteer Fire Department just got a new tool to help out.

The department is one of 48 across the country that will receive a rescue tube and training in its use thanks to insurance company Nationwide's Grain Bin Safety campaign.

Chief James Williams said the department covers approximately 32 square miles, primarily farmland. After applying last year, they were recently notified of the decision to grant them the device and classes in its use.

He said it's important to add "that extra tool to our toolbox in the event that we do have some sort of a agriculture or farm-type rescue where we have a farmer or an employee that is trapped in a grain bin."

If someone becomes entrapped in a grain vessel, Williams said, the nearest Advanced Technical Rescue team would come from Shrewsbury Township, approximately 20 minutes away.

The tube essentially goes around the trapped victim and helps buy more time to extract product away from the victim.

While there wasn't a specific time given for when the department would go through the training, Williams said it would be before October.