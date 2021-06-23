York County man charged with child rape

A Shrewsbury Township man is facing charges of child sexual assault after the victim reported the encounters nearly 20 years later, according to court records.

Keith Louis Stuckrath Jr., 43, of the 1700 block of Bluejay Court in Shrewsbury Township, is charged with felony rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, both with a person younger than 13 years old, as well as misdemeanors of indecent assault of a person younger than 13 and corruption of a minor.

Stuckrath was arraigned June 10 before District Judge Laura S. Manifold and released on $1,500 bail, according to court records. A bail hearing is scheduled June 24 before District Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney.

The victim reported in 2019 she remembers the assaults and that Stuckrath had told her back then it was a dream, according to court documents.

The abuse happened between 2002 and 2005 beginning when the child was 4 years old, according to state police.

The woman recalled telling two boys in elementary school that "she knew more about what their bodies did than they knew" because of the encounters, court documents say.

She confronted Stuckrath in high school and said he was the reason why she was '"cutting herself"' and that she knows he "'molested" her when she was a child, the documents allege.

Stuckrath vomited in response to the allegation, state police said.