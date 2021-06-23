York City man killed Sunday was shot in the head

The 33-year-old man who was shot to death Sunday night in York City died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to an autopsy.

Willmar Santos-Batista's death was ruled a homicide based on the Tuesday autopsy conducted at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, according to a York County Coroner's Office news release.

More:York City Police staying optimistic as departments nationwide brace for violent summer

More:York City gun violence study completed a year ago, revealed now, called 'alarming' and 'extremely disturbing'

More:Coroner releases name of man shot to death in York Sunday

More:Police: Man injured in Saturday afternoon shooting in York City

Santos-Batista, of the 500 block of West Market Street in York City, was pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m. Monday at WellSpan York Hospital, according to the release.

Police responded about 9:44 p.m. Sunday to the area of South West Street and West Mason Avenue, where officers found Santos-Batista with gunshot wounds, according York City Police.

This was the seventh homicide in York City and the ninth in York County this year.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to email abaez@yorkcity.org or by calling York City Police at 717-849-2204 or 717-846-1234