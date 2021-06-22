York County Libraries, Positive Energy Arts launch free summer dance camp

York County Libraries and Positive Energy Arts are partnering to offer children age 7 to 14 two weeks of free dance camp this summer.

The program is led by professional dancers from the Philadelphia-based dance troupe Illstyle and Peace Productions, according to a news release. Instructors will teach hip hop steps and choreography during the camp from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays between July 12 to July 23. Camp attendees will present a celebration dance at 6 p.m. July 23.

The camp will be held at the Upper School location of the York Academy Regional Charter School at 2 Hamilton Ave. Interested students must register by July 9 at the York County Libraries website.

Positive Energy Arts delivers dance education programming in communities across Central Pennsylvania. York County Libraries operates 13 libraries throughout the county. The two organizations first started working together in 2016 for community engagement events.