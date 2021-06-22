York County food inspections: Ant activity and more at this convenience/food store

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

More:Restaurant inspections: No hair nets, dirt, dust build-up at fast food joint; expired milk on sale, rodent droppings at fuel stop

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected June 15 to June 22:

Inspected June 15, 2021

ROYAL FARMS #214, 17302 DARCO RD, HOPEWELL TWP

The inspector observed a pool of water from a condenser inside the bottom of a refrigerator unit. It's in need of repair.

Flooring within the rear and cook areas of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

Floor drains underneath the rear sinks have a large build-up of old dirt and food debris inside the drains and around PVC piping.

The floor of all walk-in units are extremely dirty with trash, dirt, debris and old food splash. It's in need of cleaning.

Fan grates within walk-in units have a large accumulation of static dust build-up and is in need of cleaning.

There's evidence of ant activity at the customer self serve, soft drink dispenser. The facility however doesn't have a pest control program.

There's potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility in the retail area due to numerous ants inside of the drainage rack/tubing/cabinets/countertop.

The microwave units, located on the cook line, had an accumulation of dust, dirt, old food and residue/debris on non-food contact surfaces.

The customer self serve ice cream/soft drink dispenser in the retail area had a large accumulation of dust, dirt, old food residue/debris on non-food contact surfaces.

Counter-top within the retail area wasn't cleaned at a frequency to preclude large accumulation of liquid spill, dirt and soil. It's in need of cleaning.

In Compliance:

Inspected June 15, 2021

BANANA MAX LLC, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

DOMINO'S PIZZA, PENN TWP

DOMINO'S PIZZA, CONEWAGO TWP

GROCERY OUTLET, PENN TWP

HAAR'S DRIVE IN THEATRE, CARROLL TWP

HAARS INC., CARROLL TWP

N HOPEWELL-WINTERSTOWN VFD, WINTERSTOWN BORO

PIZZA HUT, FAIRVIEW TWP