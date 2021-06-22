'It can't be a taboo topic anymore': Dallastown father raising awareness after teen's suicide

A Dallastown father wants people to talk freely about mental health issues after his teen daughter took her own life last year — and he's inviting people to speak out at a fundraiser.

Matt Dorgan's 15-year-old daughter, Brianna Dorgan, had told her father repeatedly she wanted to die and tried to end her life at least once before she fatally shot herself Dec. 3 in York Township.

Even after the teen got medical help, it still wasn't enough, and now Dorgan wants to share her story in the hopes that it will help save others.

More:'We never saw it coming': A Manchester teen took his own life, now his family wants to save others

More:Despite pandemic, US suicides dropped last year

The former police officer teamed up with York County nonprofit Families Renewed and organized "Building Bridges for Brianna." It's a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Lions Park, located at 500 Lions Drive in Dallastown.

Multiple mental health nonprofits as well officials from York Area Regional Police and York County government will be present for anyone who needs to talk, Dorgan said.

Hundreds are expected for the event, which also will feature live entertainment, food trucks, raffles, vendors and a motorcycle memorial motorcade, he said.

The purpose is to raise money for an awareness fund in Brianna's name and also to bring the community together to talk openly about mental health issues, Dorgan said.

"It can't be a taboo topic anymore," he said. "It needs to be out there. People need to know it's OK to have those feelings and just what do we do with those feelings."

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people between 10 to 24, according to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Locally, despite a significant decline in the number of suicides over the past two years in York County, teen suicides appear to be climbing.

There have been 33 suicides in York County in 2021, of which two are teens, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

In March, 16-year-old Erik M. Rivas took his own life in East Manchester Township. The Manchester teen died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Similar to Dorgan's case, Rivas' family members thought the teen seemed happy and was recovering. His family also shared his story to help others speak up about suicide ideation.

More:'We never saw it coming': A Manchester teen took his own life, now his family wants to save others

In 2020, there were 61 suicides, with one still under investigation, according to the coroner's office. Three of these were teens, which included Brianna.

In 2019, there were 75 suicides, of which one was a 15-year-old girl, who died by hanging in North Codorus Township, according to the coroner's data.

It's a real issue that's increasing and impacting children, said Bruce Norton, chairman of Families Renewed — a local nonprofit created in 2013 to help children and families facing homelessness, suicidal and non-suicidal self injury and the after effects of child abuse.

"The rate of teen suicide is bad. And I would say that the rate of self harm is even worse," Norton said. "What it should be is zero. There's been a lot lately and again I think it's partly COVID. I think there are a lot different factors."

While there is no current nationwide data yet, findings published this month in the Centers for Disease Control's "Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report" showed there was a spike in ER trips for potential suicides by children.

The proportion of mental health–related emergency visits last year among adolescents aged 12 to 17 spiked 31% compared to 2019, according to the report — and this was especially among girls.

Also, from February to March this year, ER visits for suspected suicide attempts among girls aged 12 to 17 was 50.6% higher than during the same period in 2019, according to the CDC, and among boys in that same age group, the increase was 3.7%.

"Making sense of suicide is a something that I think is a difficult thing to do," Norton said, adding but taking suicide threats seriously is one of the first steps.

"I think this is an important thing for people to know that if somebody is drawing attention to themselves with threats of suicide. There's something wrong. There's something going on. There's something that they need help with," Norton said. "So just dismissing it as they're looking for attention is a very, very harmful thing to do."

Brianna was a victim of child sexual abuse and for a while no one, including family members, believed her, Dorgan said. This trauma contributed to her depression and then bullying at school exacerbated the situation, the father said.

"I had to clean Brianna's room and there was just note after note after note, not necessarily goodbye notes, but it was spelling everything out of how she was feeling, why she was feeling that way. And she couldn't believe family didn't believe her," Dorgan said.

The father said he wished Brianna had confided in him sooner so that he could have more opportunities to prevent her from falling through the cracks.

"For the two years after the second time she was in the hospital. She would have her ups and downs. She would still cut but she wouldn't — it would never be bad enough that I really had to worry about it. And she would always openly talk to me about what was going on," he said.

Brianna seemed happy and appeared to be getting better, so it didn't make sense why the teen ultimately chose to end her life, Dorgan said.

"What we're learning reading through Brianna's note is it's OK to feel the way they're feeling but it's what they do with it. It's how they react to it. It's who they tell. And then the people that they come and open up to (will) even listen to them." Dorgan said.

All the money raised for Brianna's Memorial Fund will be tied to Families Renewed, Dorgan said, which will go toward helping people suffering from mental health issues.

"It could be your kid. I think that's the core message that people need to understand that it could be your kid," Norton said.

Roughly $5,000 has been raised so far, said Norton, and the nonprofit hopes to raise $50,000 to $100,000 at the event.

"If we can save one life with this event. Then we're all happy," Dorgan said.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.