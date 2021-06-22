NEWS

Coroner releases name of man shot to death in York Sunday

Harper Ho
York Dispatch
York City Police investigate a reported shooting in the 100 block of South Pershing Avenue in York City, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo

The York County Coroner's Office has released the name of a 33-year-old man who was shot to death Sunday night in York City.

Willmar Santos-Batista, 500 block of West Market Street, was pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m. at WellSpan York Hospital, according to a coroner's news release.

An autopsy is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital. 

York City Police responded about 9:44 p.m. in the area of South West Street and West Mason Avenue, where officers found a 33-year-old man with gunshot injuries, according to a department news release.

This was the seventh homicide in York City and the ninth in York County this year.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to email abaez@yorkcity.org or by calling York City Police at 717-849-2204 or 717-846-1234.