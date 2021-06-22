Coroner releases name of man shot to death in York Sunday

The York County Coroner's Office has released the name of a 33-year-old man who was shot to death Sunday night in York City.

Willmar Santos-Batista, 500 block of West Market Street, was pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m. at WellSpan York Hospital, according to a coroner's news release.

An autopsy is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

More:York City Police staying optimistic as departments nationwide brace for violent summer

More:York City gun violence study completed a year ago, revealed now, called 'alarming' and 'extremely disturbing'

More:Police: Man injured in Saturday afternoon shooting in York City

York City Police responded about 9:44 p.m. in the area of South West Street and West Mason Avenue, where officers found a 33-year-old man with gunshot injuries, according to a department news release.

This was the seventh homicide in York City and the ninth in York County this year.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to email abaez@yorkcity.org or by calling York City Police at 717-849-2204 or 717-846-1234.