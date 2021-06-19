At least 20 people displaced in York City fires

At least 20 people have been displaced by two fires that destroyed several residential buildings this week in York City, according to officials.

No one was seriously injured in either fire, and the Red Cross is helping the families, Fire Chief William Sleeger Jr. said.

York City firefighters responded shortly before 7:45 a.m. Saturday to 34 N. West St. for a structure fire, where smoke could be seen billowing out of the third floor of a residential building, according to officials.

More:Police: Woman charged with making bomb threats against York County Walmarts again

More:Former sprint-car racer gets prison in 2017 fatal DUI crash

More:Pitbull concert at York State Fair canceled

"Nobody was hurt. There are probably at least 10 people who are going to be displaced in that one," Sleeger said Saturday morning. "The Red Cross is going to come in an help those folks out."

He estimated the building sustained $50,000 in damages and said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Earlier this week in downtown York, upwards of 10 people, about half of them children, also were displaced following a fire caused by children playing with sparklers, the chief said.

The fire broke out around 8:10 p.m. Thursday in a garage in the 200 block of Fickes Way near East Gas Avenue and eventually spread to include five buildings.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, Sleeger said. He estimated the buildings sustained $250,000 in damages.

State law allows the use of consumer-grade fireworks in the city, but there are restrictions. Fireworks can not be ignited or discharged within 150 feet of an occupied structure and they may not be ignited or discharged by a person who is under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"It is especially important that fireworks are not used near an occupied structure. The hot summer temperatures create very dry conditions which can cause a firework to ignite a structure," York City Police said in a news release last week.