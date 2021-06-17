Pitbull concert at York State Fair canceled

Pitbull's concert at the York State Fair this year has been canceled after a scheduling conflict arose.

York State Fair dropped the news Wednesday in a Facebook post saying those who bought tickets will get a refund automatically.

“We are very disappointed for Pitbull’s concert to have been canceled," Chief Executive Officer Bryan Blair said in the post. "We were fully committed to hosting this show but once again we fell victim to venues canceling Pitbull concerts due to capacity restrictions that were immediately before or after our date and routing became an issue."

Traditionally, the fair has been held in September, but the York County Agricultural Society decided to hold it earlier, starting this year. The fair will run from July 23 to Aug.1.

Pitbull had been scheduled to perform July 25 at the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage. The pop star's concert was one of the most anticipated performances at the fair.

The short notice no show was out of York State Fair's control, and it will be impossible to book a replacement by next month, Blair said. Other performances are planned beginning July 23.

"We are still looking forward to a huge first Sunday at the Fair with our newly expanded Heroes Appreciation Day which is sponsored by UPMC and the Salute to Heroes Parade will still take place throughout the Fairgrounds and end in front of the Grandstand as usual,” he said.