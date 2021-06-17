First phase of $100M renovation project begins at Northeastern High School

Northeastern School District launched its first phase of renovations at Northeastern High School, a project that will have a continued financial impact on the district for years to come.

The first phase of the three-phase project is slated to be complete in 2022. Overall, the renovations are expected to cost about $100 million, which the district is paying for partially through a series of tax hikes.

District officials approved a 0.8% tax increase in the 2021-2022 budget, which was approved in May. Director of Operations Brian Geller said the increase is expected to generate an additional $330,000, all of which will go toward the renovations. This would bring annual property taxes to about $6,400, according to the median home value in the district.

All further tax hikes in upcoming budget years will also support the project, Geller said. According to a previous York Dispatch report, the district is planning tax increases for the next eight years to pay for the renovations.

More:York County school districts split on increasing taxes in upcoming budgets

More:After locking in 9 years of tax hikes, Northeastern already facing higher costs for school project

Phase 1 will focus on the middle third of the high school and will include a new cafeteria and student common space, renovating 40 classrooms and reconfiguring the math, science and English departments.

The old cafeteria was on the north side of the building, and the renovations will put it in a more central location, according to Michael Kautter, president of the architectural firm leading the project, Kautter & Kelly Architects.

District officials have been discussing the renovation project since at least 2018. Like many other districts, Northeastern updated its facilities over several years and reached a point where major renovations or a complete rebuild of its largest building were necessary, Kautter said.