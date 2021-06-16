York County hospitality businesses receive financial assistance

Thanks to the efforts of York County Economic Alliance and the Board of Commissioners, 223 hospitality businesses will receive financial assistance.

At its Wednesday meeting, the Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 to approve the allocation of $1,509,805 of American Rescue Plan funding. This completes the remaining installment of Pennsylvania's COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program and will allow the YCEA to distribute the second of two installments of grant funding to hospitality businesses in York County.

YCEA president Kevin Schreiber said the assistance from the county allows the YCEA to distribute 100% of what had been asked for through grant applications.

"Credit, props and thank you to the commissioners board and all of county government for their support of its program and the willingness to do just that," Schreiber said Wednesday.

Schreiber said as soon as the funding is transferred to the YCEA, it will be distributed to the grant recipients.

Board of Commissioners Vice President Doug Hoke praised the alliance and its staff for the work getting the funding out.

