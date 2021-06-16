York County food inspections: None out of compliance
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Below is a list of establishments that were inspected June 8 to June 15:
There were no restaurants out of compliance in York County.
In Compliance:
Inspected June 10, 2021
FRESH START RESTAURANT, WEST MANCHESTER TWP
Inspected June 9, 2021
CARIBBEAN CHOICE, NORTH YORK BORO
CHOPSTICKS RESTAURANT, WEST MANCHESTER TWP
COOL WINGS, JACKSON TWP
CREATIVE CREPES LLC, JACKSON TWP
DOLLAR GENERAL #0137, EAST MANCHESTER TWP
GABE'S, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
JERSEY MIKE'S SUBS, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
MOD PIZZA, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
Inspected June 8, 2021
AROOGA'S GRILLE HOUSE & SPORTS BAR, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
DJ'S WESTGATE BEVERAGE, WEST MANCHESTER TWP
HICKORY HEIGHTS GOLF CLUB, NORTH CODORUS TWP
LITTLE CREEK GOLF COURSE, JACKSON TWP
OLIVE GARDEN #1885, CONEWAGO TWP