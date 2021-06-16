York County food inspections: None out of compliance

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected June 8 to June 15:

There were no restaurants out of compliance in York County.

In Compliance:

Inspected June 10, 2021

FRESH START RESTAURANT, WEST MANCHESTER TWP

Inspected June 9, 2021

CARIBBEAN CHOICE, NORTH YORK BORO

CHOPSTICKS RESTAURANT, WEST MANCHESTER TWP

COOL WINGS, JACKSON TWP

CREATIVE CREPES LLC, JACKSON TWP

DOLLAR GENERAL #0137, EAST MANCHESTER TWP

GABE'S, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

JERSEY MIKE'S SUBS, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

MOD PIZZA, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

Inspected June 8, 2021

AROOGA'S GRILLE HOUSE & SPORTS BAR, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

DJ'S WESTGATE BEVERAGE, WEST MANCHESTER TWP

HICKORY HEIGHTS GOLF CLUB, NORTH CODORUS TWP

LITTLE CREEK GOLF COURSE, JACKSON TWP

OLIVE GARDEN #1885, CONEWAGO TWP