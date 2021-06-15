Central York School District begins search for new superintendent to replace Michael Snell

The Central York School District started its search for a new superintendent to replace Michael Snell, who will retire in November after 12 years with the district.

Snell announced his retirement in May, and the search for his replacement officially began Thursday. According to a district news release, Central York officials will accept applications through July, conduct interviews in August and select the new superintendent in September.

Several active school board members, including Jodi Grothe, Kyle King, Vickie Guth, Tim Strickler and Jane Johnson, will serve on the search committee that will interview the candidates.

“The school board understands the importance of a smooth, transparent transition to new leaders of the district,” Grothe said in the news release. “We are dedicated to guiding the process with that in mind.”

The board will seek feedback from various stakeholders through focus groups discussions as part of the search. The results of those conversations will be shared with the board and used to drive the process of selecting and interviewing candidates, as well as setting future goals for the district.

Snell took on the superintendent's role for Central York in January 2009. Before that, he served as the district's assistant superintendent and had been West York Area School District's assistant superintendent from 2003 to 2007.