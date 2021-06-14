Hanover mayor will have no opponent on November ballot

Barring a write-in stunner, Hanover Mayor SueAnn Whitman will keep her position after the upcoming election.

Whitman, elected in 2019 and running solely as a Republican, received 53 Democratic write-in votes and 1,342 Republican votes in the May 18 primary election. Her runner-up on the Republican side, Dominique DeShields, received 159.

One of her opponents, Suzanne Mazzenga, had mounted a write-in campaign for the Democratic primary. At the June 7 county Board of Elections meeting, Mazzenga asked to have 26 votes attributed to "Suzanne Mezzaro" counted in Mazzenga's favor. Combined with the 42 votes for Mazzenga, it would've put her above Whitman and positioned her as the Democratic candidate for Hanover mayor.

On the advice of legal counsel, the board voted 2-1 to certify the votes as is.

Mazzenga has said she will not appeal the votes to the Court of Common Pleas.

"I'm obviously disappointed in the outcome of yesterday's proceedings, but I wish the mayor luck and hope she remembers that she serves all of the people of Hanover in her capacity as mayor, not just one party," she said Tuesday.

Whitman did not reply to requests for comment.