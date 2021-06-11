Police: Robbers broke man's ribs, arm during armed home invasion

Police have arrested one of three suspects accused in an armed robbery Monday at a residence in Spring Garden Township that left a homeowner with broken bones.

Sherman Alexander Mayo faces charges of robbery with serious injury, criminal conspiracy to commit that robbery, aggravated assault with extreme indifference, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary with injury. All are felonies. He also faces misdemeanors theft and receiving stolen property.

Mayo, 39, with no known address, was arrested Thursday in York City and arraigned before District Judge Ronald J. Haskell Jr. He is in York County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled July 6 before District Judge Jennifer J.P. Clancy.

Spring Garden Township Police responded shortly after midnight Monday to a residence in the 1000 Block of Mount Rose Avenue for an unknown problem, according to a department news release.

There, the victim reported that two men and a woman had forced their way into his home before assaulting him with piece of wood, according to police.

"(Mayo) knocked the victim to the ground and began to assault him while demanding money," the release state. "Suspect Mayo, then picked up a 2x4 piece of wood, and struck the victim repeatedly."

The homeowner suffered broken ribs and a broken arm in the attack, police said. The other two suspects wore face masks, according to the release. The victim said the female suspect fired a gun into the ceiling as the perpetrators were leaving, according to the release. Police said they anticipate more arrests.