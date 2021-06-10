State police: Man threw dead rat on neighbor's porch

A 61-year-old Windsor man has been cited after he allegedly was caught on camera Saturday throwing a dead rat on a neighbor's front porch.

The victim came home about 2:15 p.m. on Saturday and saw the rat on his porch in the first block of Water Street in Windsor, according to a state police news release.

He checked his video surveillance and saw his next door neighbor "picking up the dead rat and throwing it onto" his property, state police said.

The 66-year-old has been having issues with his neighbor and accused the man of throwing a dead chicken on his property about a year ago, according to the release.

Terry Lee Miller was cited with harassment acts to annoy, according to the citation.