Two shot Tuesday in York City

Two 21-year-olds were shot Tuesday afternoon in York City and police believe the men were targeted.

York City Police responded about 2 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of East Boundary, where officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a department news release.

The victims told police they had been shot in the 700 block of Prospect Street, the release says.

Both victims suffered gunshot wounds to the back area and were taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where one of the men remains hospitalized but will survive, York City Police spokesperson Lt. Dan Lentz said Thursday morning.

The victims, who are known by police, haven't been forthcoming with information, Lentz said, but the investigation is ongoing.

York City is on pace for its most violent year on record as officials look for ways to combat the surge in gun violence.

"I know that our shootings are up ... It is certainly alarming," Lentz said. "But I can assure the community that we have great leadership here."

He said the department is strategizing on how best to curb the spike, adding that there are services for people looking for an escape from "groups."

"If they're looking for a way out, I would encourage them to reach out to us," Lentz said. "Our goal for these individuals who might be involved in these shootings" is to help them.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the York City Police crime tip line at 717-849-2204 or email Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org. Call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous, police said.