Flash floods possible in York County through midnight

A flash flood watch is in effect Thursday afternoon through midnight in York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Slow-moving storms with heavy rainfall could create flash flooding in portions of central Pennsylvania, the NWS reported.

"Heavy downpours are possible this afternoon and evening, which could result in isolated flooding," according to a news release.

The watch includes Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Somerset and York counties.

A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Residents should monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flooding warnings happen, the release says.

Rain is likely in Friday's forecast mainly between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to NWS.