Eastern York teacher raising money online to 'fight against corruption' in district

An Eastern York School District teacher has raised more than $3,500 online to fight against unspecified "corruption" in the district.

Teacher Kevin Hake launched a GoFundMe page June 1 with the goal of raising at least $3,100 to cover legal fees in his effort "fighting against corruption" in the district. As of Thursday morning, the page raised $3,590.

Hake teaches world history and social studies at Eastern York Middle School, a position he's held for nearly eight years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He said on the GoFundMe page that the local teachers union is working to protect his employment status, but he is hoping to take his concerns further.

"I could not in good conscience settle for self-preservation," Hake wrote in a June 5 update on the page.

More:State police: Man threw dead rat on neighbor's porch

"Corruption never withers on the vine; it is only stopped when it is exposed and opposed," he wrote. "Help me expose a problem in my school district, which hopefully will bring awareness to other districts with similar problems."

Hake did not specify how the district was corrupt, and did not respond to a request for comment. He said in the update that district officials ordered him not to discuss the situation with anyone outside his representatives.

In the same June 5 update, he wrote that his concerns were "deeply rooted" in the nation's education system.

Eastern York leadership confirmed the district is aware of the situation, but could a representative would not provide further comment, citing a "confidential personnel matter."

More:Pennsylvania lawmakers eye final steps to end Wolf's emergency declaration, extend waivers