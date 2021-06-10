BREAKING: Sinkhole in York Twp. causing traffic problems

Drivers in York Township should avoid Tyler Run Road between South Queen Street and Powder Mill Road because of a sinkhole, according to a York Area Regional Police news release.

Traffic is becoming congested and confusion as repairs are being done to the sinkhole in addition to other construction in the area, the release says.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as officers work with PennDOT to fix the problem, according to the release.

