Modified Made in America Tours return to York County

York County's Made in America Tours are returning this year after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, although they will look slightly different.

In previous years the event was built around tours of local businesses that produce American-made products, but the organizers understand not everyone is comfortable yet with in-person activities.

This year's event, running from Monday through Sunday, June 20, will offer a mix of in-person and virtual activities, as well as discounts at 20 local businesses.

Christine Tobias, a spokesperson for Explore York, the event organizer, said those discounts can be used now or at a later time when consumers feel comfortable.

"We've kind of gone away from the tours this year and more concentrating on highlighting all the different makers in York County and all of the makers that are in York County," she said in a Tuesday interview.

Because the event was planned earlier this year, when COVID-19 concerns were still high, Tobias said many of the tours of previous years are not available.

While some places like Alpacas of York and Sunrise Soap are still able to offer in-person tours and demonstrations, many of the businesses are offering online programming and classes. In addition, four businesses have behind-the-scenes tours available for viewing at Explore York's website, www.yorkpa.org.

After missing last year, Tobias said Explore York is excited to bring back Made in America.

"It's one of our favorite events. So it's great that we're able to do it in this mixed method, and we're just excited to have things happening again in York County," she said. "And we look forward to next year when we'll be able to do it fully in-person again."

For more information on Made in America and the businesses participating, visit www.yorkpa.org.