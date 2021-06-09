York County man sentenced to probation in 2018 fatal crash

A 71-year-old Chanceford Township man who caused a head-on collision crash that killed a woman and injured two children in 2018 has been sentenced to probation.

Robert Eugene Yarnell pleaded no contest to vehicular homicide Tuesday before Common Please Judge Maria Musti Cook in York County Court and was sentenced to three years' probation and six months house arrest, according to court records. Yarnell, of the 12000 block of Lucky Road, was also ordered to pay restitution.

Six other charges, including aggravated assault by a vehicle and careless driving, were dropped as part of the plea agreement, court records indicate.

On Oct. 18, 2018, Yarnell's Dodge Ram crashed head-on with a Mazda CX-5 in the 1600 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township, according to state police.

The collision killed 28-year-old Samantha Fawn Rodriguez, of Brogue, at the scene and injured a 3-year-old and an infant traveling with her, according to court documents.

The boys suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to Hershey Medical Center for treatment, according to authorities.

Yarnell had no memory of the crash and was in a "fatigued state" when his pickup crossed the center line and struck Rodriguez's car, according to police.

He told police he was on his way home from work after an overnight shift, and his only memory was waking up after the crash, according to charging documents.