York County food inspections: None out of compliance
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Below is a list of establishments that were inspected June 1 to June 8:
There were no restaurants out of compliance in York County.
In Compliance:
Inspected June 2, 2021
DAIRY QUEEN, WEST MANCHESTER TWP
SONIC DRIVE-IN #6001, HANOVER BORO
THE STEAKOUT, YORK TWP
Inspected June 1, 2021
BAE SYSTEMS LAND & ARMAMENT(AMERICAN DINING CREATION), WEST MANCHESTER TWP
BREW VINO, DOVER TWP
DOMINO'S PIZZA, DOVER TWP
TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
WENDY'S #6447, WEST MANCHESTER TWP
WENDY'S #6448, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP