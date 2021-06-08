York County food inspections: None out of compliance

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected June 1 to June 8:

There were no restaurants out of compliance in York County.

In Compliance:

Inspected June 2, 2021

DAIRY QUEEN, WEST MANCHESTER TWP

SONIC DRIVE-IN #6001, HANOVER BORO

THE STEAKOUT, YORK TWP

Inspected June 1, 2021

BAE SYSTEMS LAND & ARMAMENT(AMERICAN DINING CREATION), WEST MANCHESTER TWP

BREW VINO, DOVER TWP

DOMINO'S PIZZA, DOVER TWP

TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

WENDY'S #6447, WEST MANCHESTER TWP

WENDY'S #6448, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP