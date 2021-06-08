UDPATE: Coroner identifies man shot to death Sunday in York City

A 34-year-old York City man was shot and killed Sunday night, according to authorities.

Keith Wallace, 700 block of West Mason Avenue, was shot shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of South Belvidere Avenue and Salem Avenue, according York City Police.

More:Man shot and killed in York City Sunday night

Wallace was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:24 p.m., according to a York County Coroner news release.

An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

This was the sixth homicide in York City, and the eighth in York County this year, the coroner's release says. York City is on pace for its most violent year on record as officials look for ways to combat the surge in gun violence.

More:15-year-old shot Tuesday in York City, in critical condition

More:20-year-old killed Tuesday in York City was shot in the head

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call York City Police's crime tip line at 717-849-2204 or email Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org. Call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS and tipsters can remain anonymous, police said.