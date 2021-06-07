York City school board approves Lincoln Charter School expansion up to eighth grade

Ending a year of discussion, the York City school board approved Lincoln Charter School's plan to expand its program to offer grades six, seven and eight.

The board unanimously approved the plan at a special meeting Monday night, where the board also renewed its charter agreement with the school until 2025. There was no discussion before either decision.

The board has been discussing the expansion with Lincoln Charter officials over the past year. The plan will expand Lincoln Charter to offer sixth through eighth grade over three years, beginning with up to 250 sixth-graders enrolled for the 2021-22 academic year. The process would finish in 2023-24, allowing up to 750 students in sixth through eighth grades, who will be taught in a separate building from the elementary school's current campus.

After two public hearings on the proposal in December and January, the board was originally supposed to vote on the plan on Feb. 27, but the vote was postponed for undisclosed reasons. Earlier in 2020, board members criticized the expansion for its potential negative impact on the district.

While the York City School District is still in the middle of its financial recovery, Lincoln Charter School also has a history of financial issues. In 2018, the school was in jeopardy because of multiple late audits. Another charter school under the York City School District, Helen Thackston Charter School, shut down over similar issues.