Saturday update: York County reports new COVID-19 cases

There was one additional death linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 816 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

The county's case total also hit 46,537, an increase of 72 cases over the day prior. There have been 158,392 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,632,895 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 488 additional cases, bringing the total to 1,205,290. About 95% of patients have recovered. There were also 24 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 27,349

As of Saturday, there were about 33.3 million COVID-19 cases and 597,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 172 million cases and 3.7 million deaths.