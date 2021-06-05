'I'm on my demon time': Springetts teen charged in armed robbery

A Springettsbury Township teen has been arrested after he and another teen allegedly robbed and assaulted a person at gunpoint, according to police.

Shiloh Edris Johnson, 17, of the 2600 block of Eastwood Drive, was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge Ronald J. Haskell Jr. and released in lieu of $30,000 bond, according to a York County Prison official.

Johnson is charged with robbery and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which are felonies, in addition to two counts of misdemeanor simple assault, possession of firearm by a minor and theft.

Johnson and a 14-year-old were hanging out with two other juveniles and the victim about midnight May 25 at the 100 block of West Gray Street in Red Lion, police said.

Johnson and the 14-year-old then, without provocation, pointed cocked handguns at the victim's face and demanded his belongings, according to court documents.

"We just robbing you," Johnson told the victim, according to court records. "I'm on my demon time."

Johnson allegedly hit the victim repeatedly in the forehead with the barrel of the handgun and also threatened to kill his family. The victim estimated that the guns were pointed at him for about 20 minutes, police said.

The suspects forced the victim to remove his shoes and then ordered him to put his shoes back on and "run or get shot," according to court documents.

The victim was teased and taunted and was told if he "got lucky" then he would "not die today," police said.

Johnson also pointed a gun at another 14-year-old when the boy opened a basement door to check the noise outside his home and saw the group standing in the backyard, according to court documents.

Johnson preliminary hearing is June 18 before District Judge John H. Fishel.