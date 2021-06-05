York City Police arrest fugitive in Tyree Smart homicide

York City Police on Saturday arrested 15-year-old Alexis Cado-Suero while an officer was investigating shots fired, the department announced in a news release.

Cado-Suero was wanted in the shooting death of 16-year-old Tyree Smart — who was shot and killed in March while walking in the 300 block of West Newton Avenue.

A patrol officer on Saturday investigated gunshots he had heard the area of South West Street and West King Street and found a suspect, according to the release.

"An attempt was made to stop the individual, but the suspect fled on foot. A brief pursuit ensued at which point the suspect was taken into custody. A firearm was located nearby," the release says.

Smart was shot March 27 in the back and died at the scene, according to the York County Coroner's Office.