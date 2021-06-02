Can you help West Manchester Police identify suspect in counterfeit case?

Police need assistance identifying a woman they say used a counterfeit bill at a Giant supermarket in West Manchester Township.

The incident happened about 10 p.m. on May 23 at the Giant located at 1255 Carlisle Road, according to a department news release.

Anyone who can help identify the woman is asked to contact Detective Matthew DeWitt at 717-792-9514, email mdewitt@wmtwp.com or submit a tip via Crimewatch.