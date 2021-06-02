NEWS

Can you help West Manchester Police identify suspect in counterfeit case?

Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Police need assistance identifying a woman who used a counterfeit bill at a Giant supermarket in West Manchester Township. June 2, 2021.

Police need assistance identifying a woman they say used a counterfeit bill at a Giant supermarket in West Manchester Township.

The incident happened about 10 p.m. on May 23 at the Giant located at 1255 Carlisle Road, according to a department news release.

West Manchester Township Police need assistance identifying the owner of this car. June 2, 2021

Anyone who can help identify the woman is asked to contact Detective Matthew DeWitt at 717-792-9514, email mdewitt@wmtwp.com or submit a tip via Crimewatch.