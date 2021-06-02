15-year-old shot Tuesday in York City, in critical condition

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot Tuesday night in York City, according to police.

The shooting happened about 8:40 p.m. in the 100 block of South Hartley Street, where officers found a teen suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a York City Police news release.

More:Police: Three injured in two shootings in York City

The teen was taken by a private car to WellSpan York Hospital where he is in critical condition, according to the Wednesday news release.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact York City Police by calling 717-849-2204 or 717-846-1234 or emailing abaez@yorkcity.org. Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS.