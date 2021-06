Births for Tuesday, June 1

Staff Report

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Kayla Dohn and Kyle Sendatch: of Red Lion, May 25, a son.

Danielle (Hand) and Justin Peck: of York, May 25, twin daughters.

Corrin Gardner and Brandon Glass: of Dillsburg, May 26, a daughter.

Brittany Muckel and Anthony Joseph: of Harrisburg, May 26, a daughter.

Jena and Dustin Beard: of Glenville, May 27, a daughter.

Ciera (Clark) and Di-Shawn Rascoe, Sr.: of York, May 27, a daughter.

Thalia Ortiz Bey and Hector Marin Santiago: of York, May 28, a daughter.

Sarah Brewbaker and Zackery Fisher: of Abbottstown, May 28, a son.

Kandy and Gregory Moul: of York, May 28, a son.

Juanita (Zimmerman) and Christopher Horst: of Thomasville, May 29, a son.

Brooklyn Dunlap and JaVan Wicks: of Dover, May 29, a daughter.

Cassandra (Roth) and Matthew Jackson: of Wrightsville, May 29, a son.

Catherine Mejia and Trent Freeland, II: of York, May 30, a daughter.

Tashiara (De Jesus) Rivera and Osvaldo Rivera-Velez: of Manchester, May 30, a daughter.

Erin (Lentz) and Joshua Bruno: of Shawsville, Md., May 30, a son.