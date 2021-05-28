20-year-old killed Tuesday in York City was shot in the head

An autopsy showed the 20-year-old York City man shot and killed Tuesday night in York City died of a gunshot wound to the dead.

The York County Coroner's Office ruled Ashanti Morgan's death a homicide based on the results of the post mortem conducted Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Morgan, of the 900 block of Belaire Lane, was found dead about 8:30 p.m. outside in the area of the 500 block of McKenzie Street, according to York City Police.

He was pronounced dead at 9:18 p.m. Tuesday, according to the coroner's release.

It was the fifth homicide in York City this year and the seventh in York County, according to the coroner's office.

Anyone with information about any of the cases is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or submit a tip at 717-849-2204 or abaez@yorkcity.org / 717-654-5264. Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS.