Spring Grove high school students write original song dedicated to graduating class

While many graduating classes get to select a song to represent their class, Spring Grove Area High School's class of 2021 had an original song dedicated to them.

A group of 10 high school students, nine of whom were seniors, wrote and produced an original song called "Soar," which they performed at their high school's graduation ceremony Thursday. The song will be released on Spotify and other music streaming services in June.

Teacher Dan Brenner, who taught the modern band course the 10 students were enrolled in, oversaw the song-making process. He said the students started working on the song around Thanksgiving, and each student contributed in some part, from the lyrics to the melody and instruments.

The song was finished in March, and Brenner said the students recorded it in a mobile studio. It then went to a professional sound mixer for the final touches.

"Honestly, it was so good, I didn't want to mess it up," Brenner said.

More:Most York County schools plan traditional graduation ceremonies to end the year

More:South Eastern parents organize prom for seniors after district cancels original event

Brenner said the students wanted to send a positive message to encourage graduating seniors through the song. The entire student body made it through a difficult year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Brenner said the students working on the song wanted it to show that they weren't afraid of the future.

"I am absolutely in awe of them," Brenner said in a district press release.