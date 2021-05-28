Restaurant inspections: No hair nets, dirt, dust build-up at fast food joint; expired milk on sale, rodent droppings at fuel stop

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment. Below is a list of establishments that were inspected May 18 to May 25.

Inspected May 24, 2021

BURGER KING #22718, 498 RENAISSANCE DR., HOPEWELL TWP

The inspector observed loose, torn rubber door gaskets on cooks line refrigerator unit.

Caulking around three-compartment sink coming apart, missing and discolored (bacteria like) and in need of replacement.

Ceiling vents and areas around have a large accumulation of static dust build-up and in need of cleaning.

Display posters (over-top of sandwich prep station) and display screens (over-top of fryers) have a large accumulation of static dust build-up and are in need of cleaning.

Food employees observed on cooks line and food prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

Sides of fryers and refrigerator unit (used as storage) have a large accumulation of encrusted grease, dirt and soil.

Tray grooves over top of fryers and sandwich prep station, food warm, have a large build-up of solidified and encrusted grease accumulation and in need of cleaning.

Door grooves and areas around outside of refrigerator unit, in front area, have an accumulation of dust, dirt and old food residue on non-food contact surfaces.

All refrigerator units within the food area have a large accumulation of dirt and old food residue/debris and are in need of cleaning.

Inside of Blodgett oven, in rear area, with a large accumulation of black soot and old food residue and in need of cleaning.

Inside of ICEE unit within drive-thru has an accumulation of old food residue on non-food contact surfaces.

Clean food equipment, utensils in ware-washing area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining, air drying (wet nesting).

The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Ice scoop holder, a food contact surface, was observed to have old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

All cup and lid holder within the food facility, has an large build-up of dirt and sticky liquid soil and in need of cleaning.

Bottom floor wall juncture in dry stock area is coming apart, not coved and in need of repair.

Entire flooring throughout the food facility is extremely dirty with trash, dirt, dust, food splash and debris and in need of major cleaning.

Wall over-top of three compartment sink has an accumulation of food splash and in need of cleaning.

All floor drains within the entire food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Mop sink area having an large accumulation of dirt and black soot at the time of inspection.

Inside area of walk-in units flooring has an large accumulation of food and trash debris and in need of cleaning. PVC piping area underneath three compartment sink of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Inspected May 20, 2021

YORK FUEL STOP, 1129 W MARKET ST., WEST YORK BORO

Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility.

Trash, cardboard, food displays, wood, drink crates and old equipment in excessive amounts observed all over interior and exterior of facility.

Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Refuse is not being stored in receptacles or waste handling units that are inaccessible to insects and rodents.

The hand wash sink in the toilet room does not have single use towels, continuous towels or air drying device.

Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed in the back room, walk in cooler and retail areas due to excessive trash, debris and unused equipment.

Potential rodent harborage areas on the exterior of the building perimeter observed in dumpster and store perimeter area due to excessive trash, cardboard boxes, food displays, equipment and weeds.

Observed more than 50 rodent droppings in of several cupboards, inside the walk in cooler, in the back room and retail store areas.

Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the Retail Drink cooling unit.

Manual warewashing equipment observed with build up of filth and food residue.

Observed many trash bags of refuse stored outside the food facility in the dumpster and exterior facility perimeter.

Waste not being removed from the food facility at an appropriate frequency as evidenced by overflowing outside dumpster.

Broken equipment, pallets stored in * area outside the food facility needs removed.

Three old unused refrigerators stored in the toilet room, should be removed from food facility.

Cigarette butts found on the retail food shelving during the inspection.

Observed partially consumed food, drinks on retail shelving in direct contact with foods intended for sale.

Five gallons of 2% milk, two gallons of whole milk, three half gallons of 2% milk observed on retail shelving intended for sale with sell by dates May 15 and May 19.

Retail, storage, toilet room and walk in cooler areas of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Food facility does not have enough indoor waste receptacles convenient to each area of the facility where refuse is generated.

Food facility does not have enough outside waste receptacles as evidenced by refuse and waste lying on the ground.

Floor in the retail area is is cracked, roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

In Compliance:

Inspected May 24, 2021

