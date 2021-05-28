Emergency siren test scheduled Wednesday in Peach Bottom

Exelon Generation will conduct an emergency siren test at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station in the township, according to a company news release.

This siren test happens semi-annually, in June and December, at the nuclear power plant, located on the west bank of the Susquehanna River in York County, according to the release.

County emergency management authorities activate the sirens, which can be used in any emergency, including severe weather, the release state.

The emergency warning siren system consists of 97 sirens located in a 10-mile radius around the power station, the release says.

The sirens are not a signal to evacuate, but a warning to tune to a local emergency alert broadcast television or radio station, according to the release.

The station is home to two boiling water reactors, capable of powering more than 2.25 million homes and businesses. Both reactors began commercial operation in 1974.

Fore more information contact Janna Jackson 443-975-3560 and Janna.Jackson@exeloncorp.com