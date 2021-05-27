York County honors fallen military members with Memorial Day programs

A year after York County honored fallen members of the military on Memorial Day by laying wreaths throughout the county, events will be available for the public to attend.

Two events on Monday will allow the public to pay their respects to those who fell in service to the United States.

First, a 9 a.m. event will honor Vietnam War casualties at the York Expo Center, 334 Carlisle Ave. A second event at 11 a.m. will take place at Veterans Memorial Park next to the Veterans Memorial Gold Star Healing and Peace Garden, 1000 Vander Ave.

The master of ceremonies for the second event will be York County Director of Veterans Affairs Terry Gendron, and Iraq war veteran Bill Kohler will speak.

The public is welcome to attend. Limited seating will be available under tents, and lawn-chair seating areas will be available at the Veterans Memorial Park event for those who bring their own chairs.

"I think that's the nice thing this year is that both events are open to the public and that they can participate in Memorial Day," President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said in an interview Thursday. "The fact that last year there were no events open to the public and this year we're able to have the public, certainly we are moving in a direction where we can remember and memorialize together as a community."