One injured in Thursday crash involving South Eastern bus

A person was injured Thursday morning in a crash involving a South Eastern School District bus in Hopewell Township, according to York County 911.

Firefighters responded about 7:10 a.m. to the 300 block of Marsteller Road where a driver was "heavily trapped" under the bus, according to a Eureka Volunteer Fire Department news release on Facebook.

A Mazda had crashed and wedged itself into the back of the bus, trapping the driver, according to the release.

Firefighters winched the car out from underneath the bus before the driver was extracted and taken to the hospital, according to authorities.

Crews removed part of the driver door and a roof flap to free the driver, the release says. There were no injuries reported among the 15 students on board, according to a South Eastern School District news release.

Pennsylvania State Police and Red Lion Bus Inc. are investigating, the release says.