NEWS

One injured in Thursday crash involving South Eastern bus

Harper Ho
York Dispatch
A person was injured Thursday morning after a car ran into the back of a school bus in Hopewell Township. May 27, 2021

A person was injured Thursday morning in a crash involving a South Eastern School District bus in Hopewell Township, according to York County 911. 

More:South Eastern students report driver was off route, on a dirt road when school bus rolled

Firefighters responded about 7:10 a.m. to the 300 block of Marsteller Road where a driver was "heavily trapped" under the bus, according to a Eureka Volunteer Fire Department news release on Facebook.

Eureka Volunteer Fire Department extracted a person from a vehicle in Hopewell Township. May 27, 2021

A Mazda had crashed and wedged itself into the back of the bus, trapping the driver, according to the release. 

Firefighters winched the car out from underneath the bus before the driver was extracted and taken to the hospital, according to authorities.

A person was taken to the hospital following a Thursday morning crash in Hopewell Township. May 27, 2021

Crews removed part of the driver door and a roof flap to free the driver, the release says. There were no injuries reported among the 15 students on board, according to a South Eastern School District news release. 

Pennsylvania State Police and Red Lion Bus Inc. are investigating, the release says. 