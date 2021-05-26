York Suburban schools lift face mask requirement for fully vaccinated individuals

Fully vaccinated people are now no longer required to wear face masks inside York Suburban School District buildings.

The district's school board voted unanimously Tuesday night to remove its face mask requirement for the fully vaccinated effective immediately. Superintendent Timothy Williams said this applies to anyone inside district buildings over the summer. He said he expects the board to approve a separate health and safety plan for the 2021-22 school year once the district learns more about what the state guidance will be.

The proposal follows a trend of mask requirements relaxing across the country after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated people were safe to enter most public areas without masks.

The new rule applies to the more than 244 York Suburban staff who received the COVID-19 vaccine through Gov. Tom Wolf's March initiative to vaccinate state educators. York Suburban spokesman Nicholas Staab said some received the vaccine before the initiative launched. Staab said the district does not plan to require students or staff receive the vaccine.