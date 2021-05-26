York County Coroner IDs Monday's drowning victim

A Chanceford Township man drowned Monday evening while kayaking in or around Peach Bottom Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

John Beachey, 53, of the 11000 block of Gum Tree Road in Brogue, had been kayaking with friends in an area known as The Gorge when he accidentally drowned, according to a news release.

Beachey drowned possibly in The Gorge, Muddy Creek or around Peach Bottom Township and was pronounced dead at 10:58 p.m., according to the release.

He experienced some sort of difficulty and was separated from the other kayakers, according the release says.

Beachey's death was ruled an accidental drowning and there will be no autopsy, the release says. State Police is investigating.