South Eastern parents organize prom for seniors after district cancels original event

A group of parents with the South Eastern School District is organizing a prom for Kennard-Dale High School seniors after district officials canceled the original event.

The prom will take place Saturday night at Deer Creek Overlook in Maryland. Debbie Miller, one of the event organizers, said she expects about 112 high school seniors to attend.

Parents with the district created a Facebook group in January after realizing how much their students were missing out on due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller said. When the district announced in March that they were canceling the prom, several parents worked together to plan a new event to replace it.

The parents organized every detail of the event, including the venue, music and catering. Miller said the group raised about $1,600 to fund the prom.

"It takes a village, and we all came together," she said.

Several York County school districts held traditional proms this year despite the pandemic. A few others, including the West York Area School District and Southern York County School District, held different celebratory events for seniors to make up for prom. Most local districts, including South Eastern, are planning traditional graduation ceremonies.

Miller said COVID-19 protocols for the parent-organized prom haven't been finalized yet as the organizers wait to learn more about the current guidance. She said the parents handling the food at the event will wear gloves and masks, and they plan to have several sanitizing stations available.