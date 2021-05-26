Police: 20-year-old man shot to death in York City

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in York City, police said.

York City Police responded about 8:30 p.m. to the 500 block of McKenzie Street, where officers found the victim dead from an apparent shooting, according to a department news release.

More information about the victim will be released later Wednesday, according to a York County Coroner's Office news release, and an autopsy will be scheduled at Lehigh Valley Hospital this week.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide, and the details are unclear, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or submit a tip at 717-849-2204 or abaez@yorkcity.org / 717-654-5264. Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS.